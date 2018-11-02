Teekay Tankers (TNK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.52.

Shares of NYSE:TNK remained flat at $$1.19 during trading on Thursday. 2,215,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $300.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.87.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth about $583,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 30.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,837,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 430,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 51.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 750,400 shares during the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

