TE Connectivity (TEL) Updates Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.60-5.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity to $96.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.00.

TEL opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $73.70 and a 1-year high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

