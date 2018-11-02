TE Connectivity (TEL) Updates Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.60-5.80 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity to $96.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.00.
TEL opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $73.70 and a 1-year high of $108.23.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
