TD Securities Increases Horizon North Logistics (HNL) Price Target to C$3.75

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HNL. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$3.50 to C$3.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Horizon North Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.11.

TSE HNL traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,665. Horizon North Logistics has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$3.27.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$93.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.00 million. Horizon North Logistics had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 7.76%.

In other news, Director Russell Newmark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada and the United States. The company's Industrial Services division supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

