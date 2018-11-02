TD Ameritrade (AMTD) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMTD. BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Friday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.45.

Shares of AMTD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. 37,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,022. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $63.01.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Peter J. Desilva bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.73 per share, for a total transaction of $283,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,296.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 7.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth about $2,489,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

