TCW Group Inc. Trims Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Synovus Financial worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,945,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,436 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,742,000 after purchasing an additional 208,640 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,597,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,245,000 after purchasing an additional 891,789 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,199,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Synovus Financial by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,057,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,894,000 after purchasing an additional 531,793 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

In related news, Director Elizabeth W. Camp purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $110,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,064.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Blair purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,199.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

