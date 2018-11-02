TCW Group Inc. Grows Position in KeyCorp (KEY)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,717,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,181 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,351,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,430,000 after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 87.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,025,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,895 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,649,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,164,000 after purchasing an additional 389,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,512,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,500,000 after purchasing an additional 401,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

In related news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 46,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $988,395.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas M. Schosser sold 6,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $129,971.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,794.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KEY opened at $18.39 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

