Tamesa Rogers Sells 2,000 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $110,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,487.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,859. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 2.04. NetGear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $78.30.

Get NetGear alerts:

NTGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetGear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of NetGear from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of NetGear in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,904,000 after buying an additional 96,219 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 65.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,332,000 after buying an additional 111,301 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 100.0% in the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,164,000 after buying an additional 42,185 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.