Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 358,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Nomura raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $195.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.92 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 34.38%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

