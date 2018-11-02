Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Position Lowered by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,540 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.79% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $12,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 39,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 284.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,634,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $77.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,943.75, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.73 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $484,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,630,240. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

