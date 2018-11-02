T-Mobile Us (TMUS) PT Raised to $82.00

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of T-Mobile Us to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. KeyCorp set a $76.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Nomura reissued a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.74.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,990. T-Mobile Us has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $4,265,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381,883 shares in the company, valued at $25,062,981.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,622 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,861. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 806.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,979 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,183 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 817.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 102,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91,163 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 241,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.