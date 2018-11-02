T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays cut T-Mobile Us to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. KeyCorp set a $76.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.74.

Shares of TMUS opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $4,265,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,062,981.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,622 shares of company stock worth $6,814,861 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

