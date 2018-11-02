System1 Group (SYS1) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

System1 Group (LON:SYS1)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 105.13% from the stock’s previous close.

SYS1 traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) on Friday, hitting GBX 195 ($2.55). The company had a trading volume of 5,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500. System1 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 294 ($3.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

In related news, insider James Geddes bought 14,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £29,998.50 ($39,198.35).

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive markets tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

