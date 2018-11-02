SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Buckingham Research began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on SYSCO from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Argus increased their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SYSCO from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.15.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.15% and a net margin of 2.44%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $369,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,882,233.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $158,249,931.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,614.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,969,811 shares of company stock valued at $297,370,093. Company insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

