Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post $372.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.50 million and the lowest is $370.21 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $339.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 target price on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

SNV opened at $38.15 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Elizabeth W. Camp acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $110,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Blair acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,199.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 265.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 225.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

