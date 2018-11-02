Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 96,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,699. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.00 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 44.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Director William J. Cadogan purchased 96,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $564,412.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Cadogan purchased 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $274,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,281 over the last 90 days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

