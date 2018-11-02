SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Holdings Decreased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 13th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $240.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $2,277,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $162,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,859.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.