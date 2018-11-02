Superior Industries International (SUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 9th. Analysts expect Superior Industries International to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Superior Industries International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SUP opened at $10.55 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUP. ValuEngine downgraded Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Superior Industries International from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Superior Industries International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

