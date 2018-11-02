Super Game Chain Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (SGCC)

Super Game Chain (CURRENCY:SGCC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Super Game Chain has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Super Game Chain has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,343.00 worth of Super Game Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Game Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, FCoin and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00150902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00252676 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.71 or 0.09907707 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012962 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Super Game Chain

Super Game Chain’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Super Game Chain is /r/SuperGameChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Game Chain’s official Twitter account is @SuperGameChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Super Game Chain is www.sgchain.io . The official message board for Super Game Chain is medium.com/@supergamechain

Super Game Chain Token Trading

Super Game Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, FCoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Game Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Game Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Game Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

