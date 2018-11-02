SunTrust Banks Lowers Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Price Target to $23.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

LOB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ LOB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,195. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $734.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CFO S. Brett Caines sold 6,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $200,032.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,341.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $500,015. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,297,000 after buying an additional 204,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 152,183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 17,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 168,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

