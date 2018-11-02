SunTrust Banks Comments on Instructure Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (INST)

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Instructure in a research note issued on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Instructure’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Instructure from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Instructure from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

NYSE:INST opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Instructure has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Instructure by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Instructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

