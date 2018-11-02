SunTrust Banks Comments on Encompass Health Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.52. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Price sold 9,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $756,938.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 696.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Encompass Health by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

