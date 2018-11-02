Sunrise Resources (SRES) Receives “Corporate” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their corporate rating on shares of Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
LON:SRES opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Tuesday. Sunrise Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.26 ($0.00).
Sunrise Resources Company Profile
See Also: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.