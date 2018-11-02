Sunrise Resources (SRES) Receives “Corporate” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their corporate rating on shares of Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

LON:SRES opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Tuesday. Sunrise Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Australia, the United States, and Ireland. The company explores for diamond, barite, gold, diatomite, copper, silver, and other base metal and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

