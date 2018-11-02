Suncor Energy (SU) Given a C$70.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given a C$70.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.02% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Mizuho set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.75.

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,365. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$40.49 and a one year high of C$55.47.

In other Suncor Energy news, insider Janice Odegaard sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$3,240,000.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

