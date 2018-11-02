Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Raymond James

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday. Raymond James currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. 636,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,098. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after buying an additional 40,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 516,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 1, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,657 guestrooms located in 26 states.

