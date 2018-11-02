Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (SMFG) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 159,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 204,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 191,792 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 129,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 119,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 661,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

