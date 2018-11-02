Substratum (SUB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $492,018.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001802 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Bitbns and Radar Relay. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $43.66 million and $492,018.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00150845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00253023 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.31 or 0.09917143 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00013012 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, OKEx, Tidex, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, COSS and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

