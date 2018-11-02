Strs Ohio Sells 2,300 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. Performance Food Group Co has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol A. O’connell sold 6,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $255,147.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,928.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 19,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $635,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,739,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,404,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,924. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.