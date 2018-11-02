Strategic Financial Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Strategic Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $96.39 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

