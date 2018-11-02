Strategic Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S Tr/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (FLRN)

Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S Tr/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. SPDR S Tr/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS makes up approximately 1.5% of Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S Tr/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S Tr/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 4.0% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,051,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,849,000 after purchasing an additional 271,593 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S Tr/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 0.6% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,964,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S Tr/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 1,212.8% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,718,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,852,000 after buying an additional 1,587,845 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S Tr/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the second quarter worth about $45,039,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S Tr/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the second quarter worth about $28,351,000.

FLRN opened at $30.67 on Friday. SPDR S Tr/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $30.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from SPDR S Tr/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

