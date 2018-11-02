Store Capital (STOR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. Store Capital also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.81-1.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Store Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Store Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Store Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

STOR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,606. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.15. Store Capital has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.39 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Store Capital’s payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

