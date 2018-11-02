Store Capital (STOR) Announces Earnings Results

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of STOR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. 33,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Store Capital has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 77.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

