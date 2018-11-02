Stoneridge (SRI) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Barrington Research Analysts

Barrington Research set a $50.00 price target on Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Stoneridge from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $25.02. 5,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

