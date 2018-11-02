Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $240,000 in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Stock

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,429.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC opened at $56.20 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.15.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $2,234,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.