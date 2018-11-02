StoneMor Partners (STON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $77.95 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE STON traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 51,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.30. StoneMor Partners has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

STON has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of StoneMor Partners from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneMor Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 222,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $993,055.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 798,933 shares of company stock worth $3,981,853 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

