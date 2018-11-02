Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Infinera (INFN)

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,132 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,072% compared to the typical daily volume of 523 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Infinera by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,804,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Infinera in the second quarter worth about $1,038,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Infinera by 582.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 203,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 173,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 18.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 132,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

INFN has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners lowered Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on Infinera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinera from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.88 on Friday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $829.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.07.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $208.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.