Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,550 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,187% compared to the typical daily volume of 108 call options.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $165.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $143.10 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Adam Garrard sold 1,830 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $268,589.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,473.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 33,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.