Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 2nd (AKBA, ALLY, ATRI, BAMXF, CA, CMTL, CNFR, CNMD, CRNT, CSWC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, November 2nd:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

