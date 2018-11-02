STMicroelectronics (STM) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, 99wallstreet.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised STMicroelectronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.48.

Shares of STM opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.72. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.54.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,678 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

