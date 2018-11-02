Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 10,455 Shares of Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 813.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 119.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of -0.42. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.26.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

