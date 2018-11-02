Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 27.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $49.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

