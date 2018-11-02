Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 253.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Nutrien from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

