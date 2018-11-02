Sterling Global Strategies LLC Has $417,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Sterling Global Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.7% of Sterling Global Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sterling Global Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,412 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,984,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,459,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,610 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,772,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,906.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,605,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $80.67 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $333.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.36%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

