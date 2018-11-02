Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 2,342 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Capital One Financial worth $81,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 276,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 114,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Capital One Financial by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 469,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,117,000 after buying an additional 206,971 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Capital One Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 284,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,979,000 after buying an additional 16,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 669,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $84.94 and a 12-month high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

