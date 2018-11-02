Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 16,865 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,364,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $95,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.
