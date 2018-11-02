Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 133,646 Shares of General Motors (GM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 133,646 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $71,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $201,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $4,075,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in General Motors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 413,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $6,206,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $2,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.70. 3,010,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,761,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $45.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

