Sterling Bancorp Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.84.

NYSE:STL opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.95. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,647,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,713,000 after buying an additional 2,142,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,090,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,622,000 after buying an additional 230,192 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 58.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,553,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,019,000 after buying an additional 944,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $56,976,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,359,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after buying an additional 329,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,478.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,228.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

