Stericycle (SRCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Stericycle had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stericycle updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.31-4.41 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $4.31-4.41 EPS.

Shares of SRCL traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.31. 4,040,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $76.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at $692,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 32.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 15.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.88.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

