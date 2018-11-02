Stephens Analysts Give Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) a $101.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $101.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.89.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR opened at $99.30 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $90.02 and a 1 year high of $121.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $353.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

In related news, Director Carlos Alvarez bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.71 per share, with a total value of $5,060,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 386,500 shares in the company, valued at $36,218,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 70.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.