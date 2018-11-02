Steinberg Global Asset Management Buys 1,146 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,801,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 49,119 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 73,847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 203,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 8,257,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $785,952,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Shares of TJX Companies are going to split before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on TJX Companies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.12.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

