Steinberg Global Asset Management Acquires Shares of 840 O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 503.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 40,544 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 248,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,921,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,236,000 after acquiring an additional 262,779 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $320.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $206.54 and a 52-week high of $351.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Ronald Rashkow sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.77, for a total value of $473,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 27,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $8,821,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114,815 shares in the company, valued at $36,830,355.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,561 shares of company stock worth $23,302,853. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $274.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.